Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe K, the member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, has said that the All Progressives Congress was poised to take back Oyo State to restore the development legacy of the former Governor of the state, late Abiola Ajimobi, who she described as the “master-builder of the modern Oyo State”.

Akande-Sadipe made these remarks at a meeting with the APC National Working Committee members assigned to supervise the registration of party members in the State, which held on Tuesday at the new party office in Ibadan.

The lawmaker noted that she was proud of the reconciliation of the party in Oyo State.

She said: “The renewed, reenergised APC for the change Oyo needs is here.

“Yesterday was a day of pride for our dear party.

“We are on track to change the narrative.

“We have learned from the lessons of the past.

“We are builders.

“We will continue the development of the modern Oyo State spearheaded by our leader, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.”

The lawmaker while welcoming the members of the committee to the State, reiterated that Oyo was a first in many things and the APC shall make this registration exercise a success to gain its place of pride back.

And as usual, she threw in the gender and youth inclusion appeal.

In Akande-Sadipe’s words: “APC women would play an important role in the registration process and in return want a fair representation of 60/40 male to female ratio in the coming elections.

“We women of APC would play our part in this registration drive, hold our own and prove our worth to the party.

“The party in turn should take note and ensure that a better male to female ratio is achieved. 50/50 would be nice but 60/40 in 2023 will do.”