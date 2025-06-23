We’ll rescue abducted Judge unhurt — Police Command

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Sunday assured that efforts are underway to rescue Justice E. G. Umokoro, abducted by gunmen alleged to be dressed in Police uniforms.

Gunmen had on Saturday evening opposite Ekeki Motor Park shot sporadically to scare people and whisked away Umokoro to an unknown destination.

Francis Alonyenu, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Bayelsa State, gave the assurance in an updated statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The CP clarified that the armed gunmen who abducted the judge were not policemen as perceived by members of the public.

Alonyenu explained that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State had directed all security agencies to redouble efforts to locate, rescue the Judge and deal decisively with the hoodlums behind the abduction.

He said: “The Bayelsa Police Command is fussing efforts with other security agencies and reviewing video clips, with other digital footages, related to the event.

“We have well formatted crime mapping sketches that is aiding ongoing law enforcement efforts being mustered in the rescue efforts.

“Guarantees are herewith given that this singular incident, should not orchestrate any mistrust between the Bayelsa Public and security forces within the state.

“The support of Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State and the good people of the state, have enhanced our capacity and determination to ensure that the Justice is rescued unhurt.”

Alonyenu assured that security measures were being upscaled to drive the command’s law and order management strategies and find foreclosure to the incident.

He added: “At this point, it is also important to appeal to members of the public to desist from any attempt to obstruct or hinder ongoing measures put in place for the rescue of the Hon. Justice.

“We call on your support and understanding in this regard, please.”

