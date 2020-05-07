The Ekiti State Government has said it will prosecute the wife of an officer of the Nigerian Army for importing Coronavirus Disease into the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said this on Wednesday during a news briefing.

The woman had in the midst of the lockdown of the state arrived from Katsina State to visit her husband serving in Ekiti State.

The husband alerted the Ekiti State Government to the condition of his wife.

Yaya-Kolade said the Army Officer’s wife will be prosecuted for defying the lockdown order of the state despite the fact that it was her husband that noticed the state of the development.

She said: “Though it was the husband who alerted us, it is an offence against the state and the Ministry of Justice will take appropriate actions against her at the right time.”

She said the woman’s husband, who was her only main contact, had been quarantined for 14 days in line with the World Health Organisation guidelines.