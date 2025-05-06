We’ll prioritise electoral reforms, security, Nigerians’ welfare — Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has said the Green Chamber would accelerate action on legislation that affect the wellbeing of Nigerians, as members resumed plenary on Tuesday.

Addressing members of the House who returned from Sallah and Easter recess on Tuesday, the Speaker stated that security, economic, educational, electoral, and health issues would be prioritised after the break.

Abbas said: “We must now move decisively to expedite the consideration and passage of critical bills that directly impact Nigerians’ stability, prosperity, and well-being. Key among these is the much-anticipated electoral reform bill, which is fundamental to strengthening our democratic processes.

“Furthermore, we must also prioritise legislation in areas that impact the lives of all Nigerians, including unemployment, poverty alleviation, fiscal reform, healthcare, education, and security.”

The Speaker said as members prepare to mark the second anniversary of the 10th House, “the coming weeks will be exceptionally busy with a series of carefully curated engagements aimed at celebrating our progress, showcasing institutional reforms, and reinforcing the connection between the Legislature and the Nigerian people.”

Key among them, Abbas noted, is the public policy dialogue scheduled for May 12 in Abuja, a Citizens’ Engagement and Media Roundtable in Abuja in June, and zonal media engagements in Kaduna and Lagos, respectively.

He added that the House Open Week, scheduled for 1st to 4th July, will provide further platforms for engagement and transparency.

In continuation of the efforts to strengthen public communication, the Speaker added that a Live Media Chat on the activities of the House will also feature prominently during the anniversary week. He said this will enable the leadership to speak directly to Nigerians about their legislative priorities, performance, and aspirations while receiving direct feedback from the citizens they serve.

Abbas said: “I call on all Honourable Members to participate fully in these activities. They are not merely ceremonial. They reflect our values as the People’s House and offer critical platforms for evaluating our work, refining our agenda, and projecting our collective vision.”

The Speaker highlighted “the enhancement of the digital infrastructure within the chamber, which will greatly facilitate legislative activities.”

While saying that legislative engagement before the break featured many significant milestones, he noted that the House passed the Tax Reform Bills aimed at improving revenue generation, simplifying compliance, and encouraging investment. “This achievement reflects our enduring commitment to responsible economic governance and national development,” he said.

Abbas also noted that the House “demonstrated unwavering fidelity to the Constitution in our swift response to the political unrest in Rivers State.” He said: “In the coming weeks, we shall work with the Senate to constitute a high-level Committee on Reconciliation, comprising respected national figures, to facilitate dialogue, promote peace, and support the restoration of democratic order in Rivers State and other conflict-affected regions.”

As the House engages in vital initiatives, the Speaker said it is important to acknowledge the challenges facing the nation. “Sadly, our recess was marked by distressing events, including unjustified killings in Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara States,” he said, adding that the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the North-East, particularly a deadly bombing near Gamboru, has claimed many civilian lives. He also cited the communal clashes in Plateau State, which have also resulted in fatalities.

He said: “The House unequivocally condemns these attacks on innocent citizens. We acknowledge the need for renewed investment in security intelligence, surveillance technology, and inter-agency coordination.

“On behalf of the House, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge our security agencies to not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also to redouble efforts to prevent further violence.”

Abbas reiterated that the House must also focus on its longer-term legislative priorities, including the ongoing work of the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution.

“This committee has been diligently engaging stakeholders across the country and is expected to achieve substantial progress in the months ahead. Our goal remains clear. We aim to commence and complete the constitutional amendment process in good time, with broad consensus and outcomes that reflect the will of the Nigerian people,” he said.

