The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said the state government would partner the Nigerian Army to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Makinde, who spoke at the Nigerian Army West African Social Activities held at the Major General John Inieger Sports Complex, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan, stated that his administration was ready to collaborate with Nigerian Army formation in the state to fix a lot of hydraulic structures in Oyo State.

He also said the state would maintain a cordial relationship with the Nigeria Army in peacekeeping to ensure peace in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

He said: “I assure you that the government will continue to support and cooperate with the Army in Oyo State in order to reap the true the dividend of peace and security.

“I have and will continue to consider the Army Barracks and Cantonment in Oyo State as part of our constituency.

“I want to assure officers, soldiers, and families of 2nd Division of the Army in Ibadan that our administration remains committed to promoting the already existing cordial relationship with the military.

“We want to take this to the next level for the betterment of the good people of Oyo State.

“As I was passing through the formation, I saw the Mechanical Engineers and I thought we have a lot of hydraulic structures in Oyo State that we also need to fix.

“So, I am using this opportunity to invite the Nigerian Army formation here to collaborate with us so that we can jointly work together to fix those hydraulic units.”

The Governor noted that the impact and the achievements of the Nigerian Army in the Country have added greater values, respect honour and dignity to the perception of Nigerians about the Military profession.

Makinde stated: “Let me also say in clear terms that the impact of the achievement of the Nigerian Army during this period has added greater values, respect, honour and dignity to our perception as a people about the Nigerian Army. This is indeed a very noble profession.

“The Nigeria Army today is seen to have played more roles in civil authority than at any other time in the history of our dear nation. This includes the curtailment of insurgency in the North-East by ensuring that the situation did not spread across the country.

“Similarly, the effective curtailment of nefarious activities of the rampaging herdsmen and sustained operation against kidnappers, thuggery and other perpetrators of sundry criminal activities as well as saboteurs to critical national infrastructure.

“I am glad that the Army has recorded these achievements without prejudice, with respect for the rule of law and subordination to the civil authority.

“The Army is noted for its adherence to international best practices of human rights, cordial military cooperation, and respect of the tradition of their host communities. All these positive impacts are highly noted and appreciated. I urge you to maintain and sustain the tempo.”

The Governor commended Officers and men of 2nd Division for their sacrificial contributions in the maintenance of peace and order in Oyo State.

He said: “I have personally noted the achievements of Operation Burst in Oyo State where the Army played the lead role.

“So, I want to use this occasion of WASA 2019 to commend the gallant officers and soldiers of 2Division Ibadan in particular and the entire Nigerian Army at large.

“We are indeed very grateful to you.

“My presence on this occasion to identify with the Nigerian Army personnel and family members is no doubt as a result of my appreciation of the good work that the Nigerian Army is doing in general and in Oyo State in particular.

“I wish to also mention in stronger terms that the hitherto fragile links that bind the Nigerian Army and the rest of the citizens is further strengthened.

“It is common knowledge within the public domain that the giant strides that highlighted the achievements of the 2Division will remain a benchmark for other formations to strive harder so as to achieve similar feats.

The Governor, therefore, promised to extend the light-up Ibadan projects into the barrack community for the benefits of Military Officials.

“We will extend, under Phase 2 of the light-up Ibadan project, the light infrastructure to inside the barracks,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, appreciated the contributions and support of Makinde and the good people of Oyo State.

He noted that West African Social Activities is one of the activities of the Nigerian Army, which provides an enabling an environment where service personnel with their families and loved ones come together to celebrate.

Omozoje added that the event is so unique and memorable as it showcases the diverse ethnic and rich cultural composition of the Nigerian Army.

“WASA provides a platform where national heritage and patriotism are celebrated as against religious, ethnic and social sentiments,” the Commanding Officer said.