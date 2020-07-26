The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State, Alhaji Uba Nana, said on Sunday that the party would participate in the forthcoming council election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission had scheduled the local government election for August 17 across the 20 LGAs in the state.

Nana, who stated this while addressing APC supporters in Bauchi, said the party was ready to participate in the forthcoming council poll in the state.

He dispelled the rumours going round that the party was not going to participate, saying it was borne out of mischief.

He said: “Our party has concluded all arrangements to go for the council election and we are very optimistic of winning.

“I want to start by telling our supporters in APC across the state that we will participate in the elections.”

Nana appealed to SIEC to give all the political parties a level-playing ground and the people of the state the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

He urged party supporters to come out en masse to vote for APC during the elections.