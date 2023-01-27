We’ll open on Saturday, Sunday for cash deposit – FirstBank

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its branches will open this Saturday and Sunday for cash deposit.

This isncoming ahead of the January 31 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria to phase out some old currencies.

Affected are N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

FirstBank in a notification said: “This is to notify the general public that all our branches will be open on Saturday and Sunday just to receive cash.

“All old Naira notes of series 200, 500, and 1000 will cease to be in use from the 31st of January.”