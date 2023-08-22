We’ll open Nigeria for more business investments — Minister Uzoka-Anite 

After her swearing-in as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Nkiru Uzoka-Anite, arrived at the Ministry’s complex to a rousing welcome by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Directors and members of staff.

On her first day in office, an official handover report was delivered to the new Minister by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Uzoka-Anite also familiarised herself with the staff of the ministry.

While addressing the mammoth crowd that welcomed her, she disclosed her readiness to hit the ground running by solidifying on policies that will attract more investment and investors to Nigeria.

She disclosed she is consolidating on the mandate of President Tinubu in improving the economy by creating more investment and jobs for Nigerians.

She also harped on the readiness to rebrand Nigeria to the outside world to pull and attract more foreign direct investment and also make the country an investment hub for prospective investors, fostering the ease of doing business across the country.

Uzoka-Anite thanked President Tinubu and the Governor of Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodinma, who believed in her capacity and ability to replicate her magic wand in her private practice as a seasoned banker and finance consultant and also as a former Commissioner for Finance and Co-ordinating Economy in Imo state.

She said: “I want to thank the President for believing in me and entrusting me with this huge responsibility.

“I plan to work with all critical stakeholders to ensure Nigeria attains an enviable height as a destination for investment opportunities.

“The task ahead is quite enormous and I am aware of it but I am here to work with everyone and give a listening ear.

“We shall ensure the birth of more Small Midsize Enterprise SMEs into prominence and develop more business to reduce poverty and create employment and more entrepreneurs.