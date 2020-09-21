The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, Muhammad Mustapha, says the attack on Gidan Madi Police Division in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State by bandits will not be left unaddressed.

Mustapha, who is in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, stated this when he led a delegation of police top brass to condole with the family of the deceased Divisional Police Officer, Aliyu Abubakar, in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abubakar and another officer, Inspector Muhammad Abdullahi, attached to the division in Tangaza council area were on Thursday shot dead by unknown gunmen, who invaded the town and engaged the police in a gun battle.

The AIG commiserated with the deceased’s family and, in a statement issued by the Police Command’s Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, urged them to be strong.

Mustapha said: “The deceased was a seasoned Police Officer, who was truly professional.

“The impact of the loss is felt by the Force and it shall not be left unaddressed.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Ibrahim Kaoje, expressed regret over the killing of the officers, describing it as unfortunate.

Kaoje reiterated the command’s avowed commitment to bringing perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

He said: “On behalf of the command, I regret the unfortunate demise of our officers.

“The deceased were very gallant, hard working and vibrant officers who dutifully and meritoriously served the Force.”

Speaking on behalf of the deceased’s family, Malam Tukur Bawa, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police and uncle to the late DPO, thanked the delegation and the entire police family for the concern shown to them.