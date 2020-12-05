The Department of State Services has vowed that it will not allow unpatriotic elements destroy Nigeria.

This was made know by the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, during the graduation ceremony for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course at the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja on Saturday.

Bichi warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threatened national security.

He said the service would ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable.

He said: “We must not let selfish people with greedy interest destroy our collective heritage.

“We must not allow unpatriotic elements to bring our country down.

“So, let us unite individually and collectively to address our challenges, and build a better nation for ourselves, our children and their generation.

“We all have contributions to make in ensuring that Nigeria becomes safe, peaceful and developed.

“The criticisms about the security agencies; people don’t appreciate from where we were, and where we are now.

“Gone were the days that when you enter a mosque or church and find a polythene bag, you are scared.

“In fact, you will never be comfortable praying with that bag around.

“That is now history, and it is through the combined efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders, that we were able to achieve that.

“You go to a place of relaxation, and you are scared of explosives here and there.

“That, now, is history.

“Those calling for dismantling of this country are deliberately not being mindful of what is on their dining table.”

