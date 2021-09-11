We’ll no longer watch our members ridiculed — AGN President Emeka Rollas

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has said that the association will no longer fold its hands and watch its members publicly ridiculed via invasion of their privacy.

His post comes days after Tonto Dikeh accused her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, of blackmail after a voice note of their private conversation leaked online.

Rollas in his post said the association will use ”this one” as an example to serve as a deterrent to all other persons presently profiling actresses for blackmail.

The AGN President also stated that the guild is also taking a look at cases of members who have taken to social media to call their colleagues out or make statements that can cause disunity in the guild.

His post reads:

”Events of the last few days have shown that actresses are now marked for blackmail especially hinging it on the basis of relationship gone awry.

“But should it be a reason for publishing private conversations without consent of the other party?

“We shall use this one to set example to serve as a deterrent to all other persons including bloggers presently profiling actresses for blackmail to have a rethink.

“We will no longer fold our hands and watch our members taken to public ridicule via invasion of privacy.

“We are also looking into cases where our certified members have taken to social media to call fellow member out or make statements that can bring disrepute to our Guild or cause disharmony among members.”