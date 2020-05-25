Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, says his administration will make the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge a reality.

The governor’s aide said this during an online CovInspiration Show organised to mark the first year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the social media show, moderated by UN Youth Ambassador, Dayo Israel, was streamed on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram in compliance with physical distancing rules occasioned by COVID-19.

Adeyoye said: “I can tell you we have begun to see the projects that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat are putting together – projects like Fourth Mainland Bridge.

“I pray that it comes up alive!

“In December, we opened up bids and after evaluation, 31 people came up.

“It will be my greatest joy when I see that project come alive even if it is not finished in this first four years.”

The special adviser said the preferred bidder for the project would be made known soon.

According to Adeyoye, the government is in the process of awarding contract for the regional road project that will be a relieve to the residents along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Speaking on Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in the last one year in works and infrastructure, Adeyoye said the governor had done a lot through the Public Works Corporation.

She said: “The Ojota Road is under construction, four roads will be commissioned in Shomolu, Ladipo and Akinwunmi in Mushin.

“Epeme in Badagry, which is a 6km road; this is a road that will boost the tourism potential in Lagos State.

“Also, 31 networks of roads in Ojokoro, all these roads were in the last one year either being commissioned or to be commissioned.”

According to her, work is ongoing on Ijede Road in Ikorodu, while the Pen Cinema Bridge and Lagos Badagry Expressway will be completed by July and September respectively.

Adeyoye, however, urged residents to desist from throwing refuse in drainages and burning tyres on the road, saying it affects the durability of the roads.

Adeyoye also noted that burning of tyres on roads not only affects the durability of road infrastructure, but also leads to pollution and environmental hazards.

She said: “It behoves on all to keep the road in good condition and we should all be responsible and take ownership of those assets.

“When drainages are cleaned regularly, the roads are likely to last longer.”

On Abule-Egba-Oshodi Bus Rapid Transit road, the special adviser said contractors were working and that the project would be completed.

“LAMATA is up and doing on the supervision of the project and it will be completed soon. l assure you that all projects will be completed, government is a continuum,” she said.

Earlier, the host the decision to host the cabinet members on CovInspiration (Online) show was to ensure sustenance during COVID-19 partial lockdown.

Israel, who is a Board Member of the State Universal Basic Education Board, said the show afforded cabinet members the opportunity to stay in their comfort zones and speak with viewers.

Sanwo-Olu has announced plans to commission some projects in the state to commemorate his first year anniversary on Friday.