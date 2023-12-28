We’ll maintain N3,500 cement price starting January – BUA

Alhaji Abdul-Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, said that the company would maintain its promise of selling cement at the price of N3,500 from January 2024.

Rabiu said this when he sppoke with State House Correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the company would also make the product accessible and affordable to customers in spite of various challenges.

He said: “You know the price that we have set will be N3,500 per bag. You know the ex-factory of course plus VAT and then delivered to customers depending on the region.

“As you know, the factories that we have; one is in Edo, the other one is in Sokoto state. So, for example, if you want us to deliver cement to you from Sokoto, say to Lagos from Adamawa or to Maiduguri, the distance is quite far.

“So dependent on the distance and dependent on the location. You know the price changes but we intend to keep that promise.”

Rabiu added that the cement company site in Sokoto that would be inaugurated by January 2024 is expected to further expand the market across the country.

He added: “And as we all know, the volumes that we will be having will be about six million tonnes per annum combined. And we expect those volumes to have an impact.

“Though we’re having some issues here and there, these are issues that I believe we can address and we are addressing them.”

Rabiu said his visit to the President was to felicitate with him on the Christmas and New Year festivities, adding that it was a pleasant one.

“It is always quite good to see them when they are relaxed and you know, I am pleased to say that His Excellency looked very relaxed, well rested and also in good spirits,” the BUA chief said.