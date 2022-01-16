We’ll leverage on our past successes to reinvent the glorious days of the South-West, Yoruba race – Gani Adams

Aareonakafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday said the office of the Aareonakafo under his leadership will leverage on the successes recorded in the last four years to reinvent the glorious days of the South-west and Yoruba race in particular.

Iba Adams made this known at the thanksgiving service held at the Saviour Ministries Cherubim and Seraphim(C&S) in Ikeja, Lagos, as part of the programmes for the celebration of the 4th anniversary of his ascension as Aareonakafo of Yoruba land.

The Yoruba generalissimo also expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to weather the storm by coping with the demand of the office.

Adams, who had also observed a special Jumat services last Friday, stated further that he would use the office of the Aareonakafo to fulfill all his promises made during his official inauguration in Oyo in 2018.

“My installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land in 2018, no doubt, came with a lot of hope and expectations, especially, from the Yoruba, both home and abroad, who saw the demand of the office as a herculean task.

“From my humble background as an activist, leader of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Global Convener of Oodua Progressives Union (OPU), I knew the burden of leadership and I felt the urge to change the thinking of the people, particularly, on the exalted position of the Aareonakafo of Yoruba land.”

He rolled down his achievements in securing the South-west with the idea of the South-west security outfit, Operation Amotekun and the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG),his scholarships and initiatives for the education sector, human capacity development and sports development at the grassroots.

“In the last four years, we have done our best in securing the Southwest, through Amotekun and the SSSG. We have also built an enduring legacy in education, health, human capacity development. We have also touched the lives of the needy with various empowerment programmes.

“All these initiatives are well coordinated programmes that the South-west is noted for and the legacies of the Yoruba race endure and on this that we will leverage on our past successes to reinvent the glorious days of the South-West and Yoruba race in particular.”

In her remarks, wife of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Ayinba Mojisola Adams, said the event which marked the installation anniversary was designed to thank and appreciate God for the grace to sustain the core values of the institution, insisting that the last four years have been exciting and demanding.

Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Kayode Balogun,Atoloye Aareonakafo of Yoruba land, Barr. Babajide Tanimowo, Asoju Aareonakakanfo, Barr.Yinka Oguntimehin, prominent members of the Oodua Peoples Union, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and members of the South-west Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) among others were at the event that later climaxed with special reception held at the Omole Phase 2 residence of Aare Adams.