We’ll intensify raids, enforcement of ban on single use plastics — Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Friday insisted that it will intensify its raids and enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) that are less than 40 microns on major markets and stores as the negative impact on environment, wildlife, and human health is very grave

The Corps Marshal of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Major Olatunbosun Cole (retd), made this known during enforcement operations on Friday.

The enforcement continued at Bolade Market, Oshodi and Ojuwoye Market, Mushin on the second day of the operation.

According to Cole, the ban has come to stay in order to reduce plastics pollution and proffer lasting solutions to flooding across the metropolis.

He advised traders/end users to embrace the use of reusable plastics, saying that the enforcement campaign, which has entered day two, would be continuous and that it will get to all markets and stores across the state till the desired goals on the ban of SUPs are achieved.

Also Read:

He said: “Today is the Day 2 of the enforcement.

“Yesterday, we were at Alakoro Market on Lagos Island.

“This morning, we visited Bolade Market at Oshodi and now we are at Ojuwoye market at Mushin.

“Traders should ensure they only sell plastics that are not less than 40 microns for the betterment of all.”

Cole said the enforcement was carried out at Alakoro Market, Lagos Island on the first day, adding that the SUPs that were carted away included plastic cutleries, straws, light weight nylons, disposable cups, and plates, which would be confiscated.

He recalled that the announcement of the ban on SUPs was first made in January 2024 when the ban on Styrofoam was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

He added that an 18 months moratorium was given to producers to come up with alternatives before the commencement of the enforcement from July 1, 2025.

He said before the commencement of the enforcement, the state government had held a series of meetings with concerned stakeholders, which included Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Restaurants and Food Services Proprietors Association of Nigeria (RFSPAN) and Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) representatives amongst others on the way forward.

According to Cole, prior to this time, traders/manufacturers/distributors have been given 18 months grace period to exhaust the stock of the products from the market and embrace alternatives.

All manufacturers and traders have been sensitised on several occasions as well.

Cole said the government advocacy team from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources continually visited various markets across the state for trader’s sensitisation/enlightenment on the harmful environmental and health impacts of the products.

He stressed that the SUPs most times ended in oceans/lagoons causing pollution and in the belly of the aquatic animals which is very harmful to man.

Post Views: 4