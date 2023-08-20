We’ll hand over to civilian within three years – Niger Coup Leader

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger Republic junta, has said the Army will hand over power to a civilian government within the next three years.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night in the capital Niamey.

Tchiani spoke after meeting with a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States led by Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

General Tchiani said within a month, the junta will form a committee to study and form the new constitution of the country.

While he maintained that Niger does not want to go to war, the General said the county will defend itself if the need arises.

He, however, added that the door for negotiation was still open.

ECOWAS is yet to react to the speech of the junta leader.

Abdulsalami is expected to brief the regional bloc on the outcome of the meeting.

Daily Trust.