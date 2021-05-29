Yoruba socio-cultural activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be given presidential ticket when Yoruba Nation becomes a reality.

All indications point in the direction of the former Lagos State Governor seeking the presidential ticket of the APC for the 2023 elections.

Igboho, in a video obtained by our correspondent, told the people not to attack Tinubu.

He said: “Please stop attacking our father, Tinubu.

“All of you attacking him on social media must stop the nonsense.

“Tinubu will be our choice for president but in Yoruba Nation.

“Our father, Tinubu, should not collect Fulani ticket.

“We have reserved Yoruba Nation ticket for him.”