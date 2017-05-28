We’ll finish whatever we start – Osinbajo

The Buhari administration is promoting a new way of thinking and engagement that will secure the development of the Niger Delta and the entire country, says the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

That new approach, which Osinbajo restated as the New Vision, involves an active and effective collaboration among the government, the private sector and the communities.

This approach, he stated, ensures that “we finish whatever we start”.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday when he met with members of a delegation from Bayelsa State regarding the $3.6 billion Brass Fertilizer & Petro-Chemical Company that is expected to come on steam soon.

The delegation, which included executives of the company, was led by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Lamenting that only 12 per cent completion rate was recorded in several of the projects undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission in the past years, while the rest were abandoned, Osinbajo stated that “sometimes projects are designed not to succeed, but just for some people to make money”.

He however noted that “a new way of thinking is emerging”, pointing to effective collaboration with the private sector and citing the example of the NLNG as one instance of such effective collaborations.

“The Buhari administration, this government is committed to finishing whatever we start. At the end of the day, we shall ensure that,” he affirmed, adding that the oil-producing communities have tremendous potentials.

While commending the Bayelsa State Governor for his proactive efforts, the Acting President equally hailed the collaboration that is ongoing regarding the Brass company.

He said: “This is what we describe as the New Vision: partnership between the Federal Government, the States, the communities and the private sector. This is the new way of thinking that is emerging, the New Vision.”

In his own comments, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, described the idea of the Brass Fertilizer & Petro-Chemical firm as “a game changer that we need to encourage”, adding that such ideas have the potential to change the economic model in the Niger Delta.

The Acting President also received a delegation from the Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria, led by its President, Richard Olafare, and the Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council, Dr. P.O. Ojo.

In his remarks, Prof. Osinbajo assured the delegation that the Federal Government would do much more in the area of agriculture, stressing that fertilizer and seed inputs are vital for the “agricultural revolution” that the Buhari administration is delivering.

He told members of the association: “Your visit and contributions are very important to us. The President has said we must grow what we eat. We must be able to grow everything we eat. This is very important to us. W are very committed to food security. It is important to hear your views as we shape policy.”