We’ll ensure Super Eagles’ qualification for World Cup — NFF

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, has assured that all hands were on deck to ensure the Super Eagles qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sanusi spoke when he met with the Executive Committee of the FCT chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

At the meeting on Friday in Abuja, he said the Super Eagles would surely qualify for the event.

“All hands are on deck to ensure that Nigeria’s flag is hoisted in Qatar next year,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles lead Group C of the African Qualifiers’ second round after two wins from two matches.

The qualifiers had began last week, and the Nigerian senior men’s national side have beaten Liberia 2-0 at home in Lagos and Cape Verde 2-1 away.

Sanusi said: “The game in Cape Verde wasn’t an easy one bearing in mind that they have been unbeaten on their home soil over the past five years.

“With that in mind, they thought it was going to be business as usual when they scored first.

“But our boys fought back to level scores and got a deserved winning goal late in the game.

“But we are assuring Nigerians that the NFF will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“We give God the glory and we thank the Federal Government and Nigerians for their support and prayers.”

Earlier, while presenting a massive designer birthday card to Sanusi, the FCT SWAN Chairman, Bunmi Haruna, had charged the NFF not to relent in the quest to ensure Nigeria’s qualification.

Haruna said: “We congratulate the NFF and Nigerians for the excellent results the Super Eagles recorded against Liberia and Cape Verde in the World Cup qualifiers.

“These victories couldn’t have happened by chance.

“They are obviously results of well-planned preparations and determination of the NFF and the team.

“As we look forward to the rest of the matches, we want to urge the team not to relent.

“We need to be cautious, that nothing has been achieved until we qualify for the World Cup.”

Haruna assured the NFF of FCT SWAN’s continued support in the development and promotion of football in the country in general.

He said: “On our part, we will continue to support the NFF, the Super Eagles and other national teams to succeed in all competitions.”