The Federal Government says it will do all within its powers to safeguard the interest of investors as investments cannot thrive in an atmosphere of social and political instability.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this when he received the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Total Group Worldwide, Mr Patrick Pouyanne, at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

“The relationship between us and Total has been long and mutually beneficial. We want it to remain so.

“We have to be honourable, honest, and work together, so that we can improve. At our end, we promise social and political stability, so that you can recover your investments.

“It’s our duty as government, and we will do it, so that we can maintain mutual confidence in each other,” he said.

In his remarks, Pouyanne disclosed that apart from oil and gas, which is its core activity, Total was also willing to develop the solar power potentials of Nigeria.

“Our portfolio is large. We have many more projects to come. The prospects for Nigeria in oil and gas remain huge.

“More development activities are possible, and we need to keep the momentum, and commit more investments to Nigeria,” he said.