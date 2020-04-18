The Nigeria Army has restated that it would maintain constant assessment of its operations in any State of the federation to ensure conformity with operational standards.

The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigeria Army, Kaduna, Major General Usman Mohammed, restated the commitment in a statement on Friday by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Colonel Ezendu Idimah.

Mohammed gave the assurance when the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, paid him a visit.

The GOC said the assessment would also ensure that personnel deployed for various operations act in line with the rules of engagement and best practice.

He commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his support to the Division in its fight against bandits and other criminal elements.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aruwan was in the Division to convey the State Government’s goodwill message to Mohammed, who assumed leadership of the command recently.

Aruwan lauded the GOC for his cooperation with the government in the coordination of Joint Security Operations across the state.

He reassured the GOC of the State Government’s commitment to strengthening ongoing security operations in the state for improved performance.

The commissioner lauded officers and soldiers of the Division deployed on Operations THUNDER STRIKE, WHIRL PUNCH and YAKI for their professionalism and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

He noted with satisfaction that troops deployed in the operations have stemmed the wave of armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes that ravaged the state prior to the inception of El-Rufai’s administration.

Aruwan also thanked the GOC for the role the Division played during the 2016/2017 Southern Kaduna crisis.

He also noted the role the Division played in the establishment of the Forward Operating Base in Kafanchan in February 2017 to tackle security challenges in Southern Kaduna.