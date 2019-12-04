President Muhammadu Buhari says the stability of Liberia is a key part of his vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the West African sub-region.

The President stated this when he received Mawine Diggs, Special Envoy of President George Weah and Liberia’s Acting Foreign Affairs Minister in the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying: “I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the stability of Liberia”.

He commended the Liberian leader for making efforts to maintain good relations with Nigeria.

The Special Envoy said she brought warms greetings from President Weah and the people of Liberia, and thanked President Buhari for his “generous support” to her country.

Diggs said Nigeria’s support and assistance over time had “impacted positively” on Liberia and its people.

She added that she brought a special message from President Weah following a recent conversation between the two leaders.

Buhari promised to respond positively and promptly to the written message.