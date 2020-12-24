The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc has assured customers of its commitment to ensure hitch-free services during the Christmas holiday.

The company gave the assurance in a statement issued by its Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, in Ibadan on Thursday.

While wishing IBEDC customers and Nigerians generally safe and enjoyable holiday, Ayodele said that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the holiday.

“In anticipation of customers’ expectations during the holiday, we are fully equipped to ensure that faults are cleared as fast as possible across our franchise to avoid unnecessary disruption in power supply,” he said.

Ayodele also urged customers and all Nigerians to demonstrate the virtues of love, compassion and peace, as epitomised by Christmas.

Although Ayodele described 2020 as a year plagued by many challenges, he, however, said that IBEDC had been able to demonstrate its commitment to excellent service delivery by creating more customer care units for prompt resolutions of complaints and faults.

He stated further that the company had upgraded and installed some major electrical infrastructure for the same purpose.

“We also introduced innovative ICT-driven initiatives and policies to promote real-time reading of our meters, distribution of bills and generally ensure more efficient business operations,” he added.

The chief operating officer advised customers to take advantage of the company’s hassle-free channels of payment, such as Quickteller, e-transact, PayArena, Jumia and ATM to pay bills to avoid disconnection during the holiday.

He said that the company’s offices would also remain open during the period from 9 am to 3 pm., adding, “You can also reach us via our customer care line: 0700123999 or email us at [email protected]”

Ayodele called for strict observance of COVID-19 precautionary measures as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules in order to prevent collision with electrical poles and other forms of accidents.

“Ensure proper supervision of your children and wards to prevent domestic and electrical accidents during this period, avoid cooking or trading under a high-tension wire and switch off all electrical appliances not in use.

“And please, do not engage quacks to fix any electrical faults,” he counselled.