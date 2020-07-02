The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, says his command will ensure that culprits behind killings in Akinyele Local Government area of the state are arrested.

Enwonwu said this on Thursday in Ibadan during a courtesy call on the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Enwonwu was received at the press centre by Ademola Babalola, the state NUJ Chairman, and other members of his executive.

He said the police would work assiduously to apprehend the culprits and maintain low level of crime in the state.

Enwonwu said: “I am pleased to inform you that the crime rate in Oyo State has been relatively low and we are working assiduously to maintain that low level of crime in Oyo State.

“I will not allow any policeman to toy with the fundamental human rights of Oyo people and other citizens in Oyo.

“Under my watch, we will offer quality service delivery.

“I don’t want to take complaints against actions of the police reflecting brutality, reckless use of fire arms or unprofessional conduct in the course of maintaining law and order in Oyo State.”

Enwonwu said there won’t be any room for infringements on members of the public, warning them to be professional in their approach and performance of their duties.

He thanked the NUJ chairman and members of his executives for the fair reportage of their activities in the state, describing NUJ in the state as the best in the country.

He said: “Virtually all the commands I have been to, the NUJ in Oyo is the best NUJ.

“I have never lost sleep since I came to Oyo because you have been very fair to us.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure you that we are partnering well and we will continue to cooperate with you.

“Our doors are widely open to deepen this relationship.”

Earlier, Babalola commended the CP for swinging into action on the Akinyele killings immediately he assumed duty in the state, saying the effort had yielded positive results.

He said: “We want you to please work assiduously to maintain the level of security that we have in the state.

“We equally want you to collaborate with us as journalists.

“This is a good development.

“This is a right step in the right direction.

“We want to assure you that as journalists in this state, we will give you the best of support you can ever think of.”

He said most of the Commissioners of Police posted to the state had always enjoyed very good relationship with NUJ in the state, promising such would be further deepened.

Babalola said the state had been so lucky to have governors who invested more in building strong security structures.

He said the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi did well in building a strong security structure, adding that the incumbent governor had also been toeing that path.

NAN reports that the CP was taken round the council premises to inspect some of the facilities at the Press Centre.