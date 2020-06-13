Well endowed Ghanaian actress, Purfcie Conna, has revealed her desire once she gets married.

The actress spoke with The Sun’s Inside Nollowood.

Conna told the newspaper that though she is under pressure to marry, she is not in any serious relationship at the moment.

She also said she has had so much about oral sex that she has made up her mind to give her partner the room to have as much of it as he wants.

She said: “My parents are always pressurising me over marriage.

“They are always ringing that in my ears.

“But I am not in any serious relationship at the moment.

“Though, I’m still a virgin and yet to experience sex, money turns me on.

“I hear oral sex is good and important in relationship and marriage.

“When I start having sex, I’ll let my partner do all the orals in the world.”

Comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian movies, Conna said: “Nigerian and Ghanaian filmmakers are all doing well.

“But both industries need to improve a bit more.

“I have not been featured on any Nigerian movie, though I have been getting proposals.

“Pete Edochie, Ramsey Nouah and Ayo Makun are my favourite Nigerian actors.

“But I don’t have a crush on any of them; I love them generally.”