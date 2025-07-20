We’ll do all we can to prevent flash flooding — Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Sunday reiterated its commitment to continue to upgrade and build resilient drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding incidents across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this after an assessment tour to check the progress of work in some areas.

This focused on the Lagos Island regeneration project, ongoing drainage projects at Onikoyi, Banana Island and Femi Pedro Avenue in Park View Estate.

Wahab said when the urban regeneration project is completed, it will address the flooding issues in the whole of Lagos Island and environment.

He said: “We came to Lagos Island to see the level of compliance and the level of work that is being done by Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Ministry of Works and infrastructure as well as LASURA in respect to the regeneration projects of Lagos Island and we are happy with the pace at which the project is going.”

Wahab also checked the ongoing projects (Secondary Collector drain lining) around Gorodom Market, expressing satisfaction with the level of work that had been done.

Wahab alongside his team also visited Ikoyi following investigations around Turnbull/ Banana Island Road, which has been prone to flash flooding, saying the investigations observed there was a blocked underground culvert around the Shoreline, off Turnbull entrance.

“The last heavy rain affected Banana Island Road into Turnbull and we have done remedial work and carried out an upgrade of the infrastructure,” he said.

According to him, the level of development on Banana Island Road has overwhelmed the tertiary drains in place, adding: “Government may have to make one of them a secondary collector so it can discharge Shoreline and Banana Island Road into the collector at Mojisola Onikoyi then into the Lagoon.”

The team also checked two other locations: Underbridge Idumagbo and under the Third Mainland Bridge, along Oja Oba Street, off Adeniji Adele Road, where enforcements had earlier been carried out, but it was observed that the traders were back, ordering they vacate the places immediately.

He mentioned that the government never wanted to disrupt the traders’ economic activities, adding that they had been warned not to sell under major infrastructure, but they are recalcitrant and continued to engage in commercial activities under the bridge.

He explained that the Idumagbo under bridge was cleared of illegal structures earlier in the year, but the traders were allowed to do their trading in the way that it will not impede on the flow and aesthetics of that area.

According to Wahab: “When you want to trade under a major infrastructure, we have to be very careful.

“It becomes the case of the chicken and the egg.

“Which comes first?

“Do we put that commercial interest over safety, environment and security interests?”

Wahab said if the traders wish to come back, the process has to be regulated and not under the bridges, adding: “If anything happens, the people will judge the government for abandoning its responsibility, forgetting that the citizens also have responsibilities.

“We are saying we won’t disrupt your lifestyle, your commercial activities, but in a very organised way, you can do your trading.

“But what we met there today is not organised.

“So we are going to close the space and ask for a layout on how they want you to organise themselves.”

Wahab mentioned that some individuals had shown interest to transform under the bridges into parks and LASPARK had given them the design to work with.

He said it is compulsory for traders to leave the places immediately and the place will be condoned off.

The commissioner and the team proceeded to Parkview Estate to assess the ongoing drainage project, which is expected to drain storm water from Femi Pedro Avenue into the Lagoon, adding that the contractor is expected to wrap up within the next 90 days.

He said: “We had to come so we could see for ourselves the level of work and see what the contractors had done over time.

“We are satisfied with this major project, which is a discharging point for Parkview.”

Wahab stressed that Lagos being a coastal state is exposed to the vagaries of Climate Change such as sea level rise, excessive heat, and excessive rainfall, saying the government must mitigate it by not allowing human elements to, with indiscipline, block the drainage infrastructure.

Also speaking with newsmen after the tour, a former Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro, expressed great appreciation to the government for the upgraded drainage infrastructure in Parkview Estate.

Pedro said the secondary collector drains at Parkview (Olufemi Pedro Avenue and Agodogba Estate) are much bigger and deeper now, as such flooding issues would become a thing of the past in the area.

He said: Residents of Parkview Estate should be rest assured that this project would offer a lasting solution to flooding in this area when delivered in three months’ time.

“We, the residents, too would ensure we take ownership of it.”

The team inspection included the Special Adviser on the Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu: Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Tunde Ajayi; General Manager, LASWMO, Engr Adefemi Afolabi; and Directors from the Ministry and its Agencies.

The places visited include Oroyinyin; Under Third Mainland Bridge along Oja-Oba Street, off Adeniji Adele Road; Idumagbo underbridge; Gorodom Market; Shoreline Estate Collector drain; Onikoyi/Banana Island Road Collector Drain; and Parkview Estate (Femi Pedro Collector/Agodogba Collector Drain).

