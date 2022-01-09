We’ll deploy more security strategies to keep Oyo safe, secure, Makinde vows

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, promised to deploy more security strategies to keep the state safe and secure in the new year.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, at the Armed Forces remembrance celebration, Church service, held at the St.Peter’s Church, Aremo, Ibadan, said that the government will continue to ensure that the welfare of the Armed forces is guaranteed.

He said: “As a state, we will continue to care for the families of the fallen heroes and ensure that their welfare is guaranteed.

“For all of us who live in Oyo State, I think we should all ensure that when we see people who have lost their spouses, either as members of the Armed Forces or not, who have fought gallantly to make Nigeria safe, we should always support them like our children and give them special privileges as much as we can.

“Indeed, security has improved in our state and I am sure you have heard the Governor acknowledged that a number of times. A lot of it has to do with the strategy that has been deployed, the cooperation among all the security agencies in the state, as well as the settling down of Amotekun itself.

“Going forward, we expect that it will continue at this pace and even get better. There are additional security strategies that are going to be deployed this year. Like the Governor said, we will get additional Mobile Police Squadron in Oyo and the different security outfits will continue to work together to ensure the state remains safe and secure.”

Earlier in his sermon, the provost, Very Revd. Wale Adebiyi, commended the state government for allowing peace to reign in all nooks and crannies of the state.

He appreciated all those in charge of the state security architecture for improving security in the state.

He urged the people to come to the aid of the families of the Armed Forces, so that their efforts would not be in vain.

The Church service had in attendance the Commissioner for women affairs and social inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola, other top government functionaries, military commanders, Police and other service Commanders in the State.