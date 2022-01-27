We’ll defeat forces of evil, President Buhari assures on condolence visit in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has again directed the nation’s Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country, assuring that the country will ultimately defeat the forces of evil..

Speaking at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, President Buhari said: “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

The President, who commiserated with the Government and people of Sokoto over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs, assured the people that he remains unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

The President wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists.

“Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for the show of sympathy assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.