The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has vowed to deal with those who released a video of him allegedly stuffing dollars in his babanriga pockets, insisting that he would not reveal the secret plans he is making.

The Governor spoke during a BBC Hausa programme: “A Fada A Cika,” aired on Friday evening.

The DAILY NIGERIAN had on October 15, 2018 exclusively published a series of videos showing Ganduje allegedly collecting money from a contractor.

“No doubt the video is fake,” the governor said, adding: “We are making some underground plans, which we will not reveal.

“But I assure you it is fake and all those behind it will be put to shame.”

When the interviewer rephrased the question, seeking to categorically know whether it was the governor in the videos, Ganduje said the video was doctored to show him collecting something.

He said: “Even your picture can be tampered to show something on your head or hand.

“And you know it’s possible.

“People always tend to believe falsehood.

“The fact is that we will take action against the matter.”

When asked again if anything of such occurred, Ganduje said: “It is a lie.

“Nothing of that nature ever happened.

“It was just part of a scheme to stop me from contesting election – and I contested; to stop me from winning election – and I won.

“But that is not the issue.

“The big issue that we will deal with those behind it.”