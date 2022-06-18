We’ll deal decisively with perpetrators of killings in Enugu – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Lawal Abubakar, has assured the people of Eha-Amufu Community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area that police will deal decisively with perpetrators of violence and killings in the community.

Abubakar gave the warning on Friday when he led heads of other security formations to visit Eha-Amufu community.

They were there to assess the security situation in the area.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner by the spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, after the visit.

Suspected assailants on June 13 attacked and murdered three residents at Ogbete-Mgbuji area of the community.

They were confirmed dead by doctors after which their corpses were deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Commissioner said that the police, in collaboration with sister security agencies, had commenced manhunt of the assailants.

The state police boss used the opportunity of the visit to address and interact with members of the community and reassured them of the police and other security agencies’ commitment to their safety and security.

He, however, called on them to be vigilant, law-abiding and promptly volunteer useful information that would help the security operatives to contain activities of the assailants.

The other security formation heads in the visit included the State Director, Department of State Services, H. M. Daluwa; Commander, 82 Division Garrison Command, Brigadier General Mohammed Ibrahim; and Commander, 553 Services Base Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore I. A. Taiwo.

The CP was received and guided by the Police Area Commander, Udenu Area Command, ACP Edwin Egwuekwe, and a team of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area leadership, led by the Vice Chairman, Ogechukwu Nnamani.