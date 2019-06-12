President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will crack down on those who incite ordinary innocent people to violence and social unrest.

Speaking during the 2019 Democracy Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday, the president also warned those with corrupt tendencies to have a change of heart or be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

According to him, the Federal Government will not tolerate actions by any individual or groups of individuals who seek to attack nation’s way of life.

He said: “We will crack down on those who incite ordinary innocent people to violence and unrest.

“We will ensure that such actions are met with the strong arm of the law.’’

President Buhari pledged to abide by his oath of office, reassuring that he would continue to work hard to improve the quality of life of all citizens irrespective of their socio-political affiliations.

He said: “Nation building takes time. But we must take solace in the knowledge that this country, our country, has everything we require to make Nigeria prosper.

“In my first term, we put Nigeria back on its feet. We are working again despite a difficult environment in oil on which we depend too much for our exports.

“We encountered huge resistance from vested interests who do not want CHANGE, But CHANGE has come, we now must move to the NEXT LEVEL.

“By the Grace of God, I intend to keep the oath I have made today and to serve as President for all Nigerians.’’

The president said greater investments would be made by his administration in rural communities to uplift the standard of living of rural dwellers.