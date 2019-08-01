With the staging of the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup, the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Engr Ishaku Tikon, has said Nigeria would continue to raise the standard of table tennis with the hosting of major competitions in Africa.

Nigeria is hosting the African Club Championships: ITTF Africa Cup and ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open.

The NTTF boss said the world now looks toward Nigeria in terms of organisation of world class competitions.

“We will continue to raise the bar as regards table tennis in the country and Africa,” said Tikon.

For the Local Organising Committee Chairman, Wahid Oshodi, fans would be treated to exciting matches in the new 10days.

“We’re hoping to give them huge entertainment and I want them to come over to the stadium and enjoy the games,” Oshodi said.

For Aruna Quadri, the Lagos fans should expect the best from him.

Quadri said: “Everyone wants to win and I want to win as well and to give my 100 per cent best.

“Although it is always difficult playing in front of home fans as it is also a motivation.”

Quadri is the 22nd ranked player in the world.

According to the Executive Chairman, Kweku Tandoh, the tournament has made Lagos a hub of sports in Africa.

“The benefit of hosting this event is to grow tourism in Lagos State, as the aim of the state is to emerge as the hub for tourism, entertainment and sport in Africa, ultimately putting Lagos on the world map,” Tandoh said.

In his remarks, President of Africa Table Tennis Federation, Khaled El-Salhy, said the tournament would help to showcase quality of players in Africa.

“We want to show that we have world class players in Africa, like Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar at the next ITTF World Cup. Lagos is like home of table tennis in Africa,” the ITTF boss said.