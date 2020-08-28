Despite being at what he calls “the low ebb of resources caused by COVID-19 and fallen oil prices,” Nigeria will continue to provide support for the Multinational Joint Task Force based in N’djamena, Chad Republic, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured.

The President spoke on Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, MNJTF.

Buhari said despite paucity of resources, the security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must have pride of place “so I will consult with all the relevant officials, and we will do our best.”

Nuhu gave the President updates on the proposed recharge of Lake Chad, which he said was one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission, “and for which you have great passion,” informing that the governments of China and Italy were of great support, and positive action should commence soon.

He also commended countries which have contributed troops to MNJTF, which is battling Boko Haram and its affiliate, ISWAP, adding, however, that kinetic military approach alone would not eradicate insurgency.

He said emphasis must also be placed on the root causes, particularly poverty.