Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, amendment of the Electoral Act as well as Constitution review between January and December 2021.

Lawan stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents shortly after the signing of the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that efforts would be intensified by the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the PIB before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

He stated that the issue of security would also receive serious legislative attention with a view to finding lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

He said: “In the National Assembly, we have three or four critical things to do from January.

“First of all, the Petroleum Industry Bill, the PIB, which we intend to work so assiduously to ensure that we pass it within the first quarter of next year, but if we can’t, then before the end of 2021.

“Similarly and equally important is to pass the Electoral Act amendment.

“This is also to ensure that we continue to refine our electoral processes so that Nigerians when they vote, their votes will continue to count.

“And of course, the Constitution Amendment that we always undertake.

“Security is a major issue and it is something that the executive and the legislature will continue to work together to ensure that we address it.

“In fact, there is nothing more important than security today in this country.

“We need to work hard and of course resources will be made more available.

“We believe that with the kind of commitment we have so far shown in the National Assembly to work with the executive on addressing the security challenges of this country and with the commitment Mr. President has also shown, I believe that at the end of the day, we will have a better security environment.”

According to the Senate president, the National Assembly will continue to support Buhari to enable him function properly as the president of the country.

Lawan said: “We are here to represent our people.

“We are in the National Assembly to represent the national interest.

“It doesn’t matter where that interest is coming from or which interest it is, so long as it is a national interest.

“We will give Mr. President the kind of support that he requires to make Nigeria a better place, to make Nigeria a safer place and to make the economy of Nigeria work for every Nigerian.”