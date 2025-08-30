We’ll collaborate with Time for Africa to impact residents — Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Friday expressed its willingness to collaborate with Time for Africa Foundation to impact its residents.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated this position when he received members of the Time Foundation for Africa.

At a strategic meeting in Alausa, Wahab said the state Government is ready and willing to collaborate with organisations that will positively contribute to the growth of the state.

The Commissioner said the state believes in collaborations that are data driven and people-oriented, adding that data collation assists the government in decision making and futuristic predictions.

He stated that Lagos is a unique state as it is the smallest in Nigeria in terms of landmass, stressing that despite its size, it contains great opportunities waiting to be tapped.

He said Lagos on the map of Nigeria is just like a dot with a size of 3,575 square kilometres of land and one third of it is water as the Atlantic Ocean is by the south of Lagos.

It also has creeks, lagoons as well as the rivers and still accommodates 10 percent of the country’s population.

Wahab emphasised that Lagos is also a state that is below sea level, as such it is exposed to the risk of climate change in different ways, adding that sometimes when it rains, it rains excessively and sometimes the heat could be excessive as well.

He said despite some of these occurrences, most people still play the ostrich when it comes to climate issues, but the government knows for a fact that science doesn’t lie as such climate change is real.

Wahab noted that the state government sees and has accepted these challenges and as such is taking very different approaches in tackling them.

In her response, the Founder, Time for Africa Foundation, Dr. Abiodun Olushola, said the foundation is a multiple initiative foundation that addresses community development, education, health, as well as climate action.

Abiodun said the foundation engages with global experts and stakeholders to drive sustainable growth, financial inclusion, and community development, adding that collaboration with the Lagos State Government will positively advance sustainable community development in the state.

She expressed the Foundation’s readiness to work with the State Government through its identified Ministries and Agencies.

