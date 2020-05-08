The fate of a three storey building in Lagos is hanging in the balance as the State Emergency Management Agency on Friday said structural integrity test would be conducted to decide whether to demolish it or not.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the test on the building, located in Apapa area, would be conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

He said: “The attention of the agency has been drawn to a building with failing structural integrity at 7, Sule Close, Apapa Iganmu area in Lagos.

“The agency’s response team, alongside LASBCA and the Lagos State Material Testing Agency, would be carrying out full inspection and additional testing on the above mentioned building.

“The results of the test would determine whether the building would remain standing or it would be leveled to ground zero.”

Oke-Osanyintolu, therefore advised occupants of the building to exercise caution and possibly seek alternate lodging until the integrity of the building was determined.

He said the Lagos State Government was determined to prevent the unfortunate incidence of lives being lost due to unsafe building conditions.

The LASEMA boss said the Agency would be working with all stakeholders to prevent incidents of collapsed building across Lagos.