We’ll boost Osun economy through agriculture, Integrated rural development -Adegoke

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress in the 2026 Governorship election in Osun State, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, (SAN) popularly known as K-RAD, has reiterated his commitment to making integrated rural development the bedrock of his plans for transforming the state’s economy.

Speaking during his recent engagements at Modakeke and Ifetedo, K-RAD emphasized that rural communities are the backbone of Osun’s agricultural strength and must be prioritized in the state’s development agenda.

According to him, Osun’s path to sustainable prosperity lies in building a strong dairy and agricultural economy driven by empowered rural dwellers.

He explained that his blueprint will focus on expanding rural infrastructure such as access roads, water, and electricity, providing modern irrigation systems to support all-season farming, establishing dairy clusters and livestock value chains for milk production and processing, enhancing access to markets and creating rural-based agro-industries and delivering quality healthcare and education to rural communities to strengthen productivity.

K. RAD assured the people of Modakeke and Ifetedo that under his leadership, Osun’s villages will no longer be sidelined but will instead be transformed into vibrant hubs of agribusiness, employment, and food security.

“When we invest in rural development, we are investing in the prosperity of Osun State. Our farmlands can feed our people, create jobs, and make Osun a dairy and agricultural powerhouse in Nigeria,” K. RAD declared.

He went further to explain a household-based dairy structure in which each household would own at least two cows, with milk sold daily to itinerant collectors who would pay on the spot. These collectors, he added, would also supply animal feed to cattle owners on a credit system, repaid through raw milk.

“This model will make the cost of acquisition and ownership affordable for households. The programme will be structured such that the basic requirement is just a fenced plot, a modest investment, and membership in a cooperative society,” K. RAD noted.

The programme, he explained, would also boost crop production, as the government would serve as Buyer of Last Resort to ensure no farmer’s harvest is stranded. Increased animal feed production would follow, creating savings for households not only in cash but also in livestock—“a smart method to save, preserve value, and shield families from inflation or cash flow challenges.”

K. RAD emphasized that this approach would increase household wealth tremendously while positioning Osun as a model of rural transformation.

He further stressed that his vision aligns with global best practices, where agriculture and agribusiness remain the pillars of inclusive growth.

