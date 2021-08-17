Tammy Abraham has completed his £34 million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt.

Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical at the club, where he now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Abraham’s departure comes days after Romelu Lukaku sealed a sensational return to Chelsea in a £98 million club transfer fee record, which pushed the English forward down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham was on the bench on Saturday for Chelsea and waved his goodbyes to Blues supporters following the club’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace as he left the stadium with a suitcase in tow.

The deal with Roma is understood to include a buy back clause of around £68 million and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said that Abraham will always be a welcome presence at the club.

“Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own,” she said.

“We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.

“His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career.”