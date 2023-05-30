We’ll align with President Tinubu on unified exchange rate — ABCON

Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, says his members will align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s position on unified exchange rates.

The ABCON boss made the position known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Tinubu had said during his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president that the Central Bank of Nigeria must work toward a unified exchange rate.

According to the President, this will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy.

Tinubu said exchange rates unification would remove the illegal economic behaviours of round tripping, hoarding and currency substitutions in the economy.

According to him, multiple exchange rates are grounds for Naira volatility and market distortions.

This, he said, was germane to end the multiple exchange rate for a true market price discovery that would enhance liquidity in the retail end sector of the market.

He said: “The diaspora remittances that are huge, cheap and constant are the hanging fruits in the short time to achieving the desired intention.

“The Bureau de Change (BDC) plays the role of meeting the needed liquidity in the retail exchange market.

“It reduces drastically the spread between buying and selling rates, where the spike is most pervasive as most transactions with the multiple exchange rates have moved to an inefficient informal market,’’ he said.

Gwadabe said licensed BDCs, which were spread across zones, remained the most potent and veritable transmission mechanism of achieving a stable Naira.

He urged government to leverage them for quick fix of the lingering exchange through securitisation of the proceeds of diaspora remittances and breaking the monopoly of few players in the market.

He also commended the president on plans to improve Nigeria’s weaker economic fundamentals, like high interest rates, high inflation rates, and dwindling reserves.

He praised Tinubu’s pledge to job creation, adding that youth employment would improve the fortunes of the local currency.

