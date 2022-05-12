Welder jailed 10 months for stealing neighbour’s Kaftan, phones

A Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 24-year-old welder, Idris Musa, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing his neighbor’s Kaftan, worth N18,000, and cell phones.

The police charged Musa, who resides in Gwagwa, Abuja, with criminal trespass and theft.

Musa pleaded guilty to theft and begged for leniency.

Following the plea, the Judge, Sulyman Ola gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

Ola also ordered Musa to pay N111,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Usman, who lives in Gwagwa , Abuja reported the matter at the Gwagwa Police on April 12.

Ogada said that the convict sneaked into the complainant’s room and stole his Kaftan worth N 18000,

He told the court that the convict also stole the complainant three cell phones worth N95,000 and other valuables.

Ogada said that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said all effort made to recover the stolen items failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.