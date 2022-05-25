Welder bags seven months’ imprisonment for stealing motorcycle

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old welder, Mustapha Isa, to seven months in prison for stealing a motorcycle.

The judge, Irene Pati, sentenced Isa after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Pati, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N15, 000 or serve seven months in prison.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptil Thawar, told the court that the case was reported on May 10, at the ‘C’ Division Police Station by one Habib Abdulfatiu of Moonshine Hotel, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convict stole the motorcycle from his house where it was parked.

Thawar said the motorcycle, valued at N110, 000, was later found with the convict in town.

The offence, he said, was punishable under the provision of Section 272 of the Plateau penal code.