Welcome to the Agentic Enterprise: With Agentforce 360, Salesforce elevates human potential in the age of AI

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s number one AI CRM, has announced the general availability of Agentforce 360, the culmination of a year of transformation, redefining how work gets done in the age of AI.

While others are just beginning to showcase what’s possible with agentic AI in the enterprise, Salesforce has spent the past year delivering it, with four major releases, thousands of customer deployments, and Salesforce itself as Customer Zero, proving how the Agentic Enterprise comes to life.

The Agentic Enterprise represents a new model for work, where AI elevates people rather than replacing them. In an Agentic Enterprise, every team operates with 24/7 intelligence: sales leads are never missed, service never sleeps, and every employee has an AI partner that helps them move faster and make smarter decisions. The result is a new era of productivity, customer connection, and growth.

“We’re entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise, where AI elevates human potential like never before,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

Also Read:

A Year of Innovation, Built on 26 Years of Trust

None of this would be possible without the foundation Salesforce has built as the world’s most trusted customer platform. The very technology that has powered CRM, automation, and analytics now powers AI agents capable of turning every workflow into intelligence, every employee into a multiplier, and every customer interaction into a moment of impact.

Over the past 12 months, Salesforce has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of customers, advancing Agentforce through four major releases that paved the way for today’s launch of Agentforce 360:

The Agentforce platform has rapidly evolved since its introduction in October 2024 as the first enterprise AI agent solution. By December 2024, the platform saw its first major upgrade with Agentforce 2, which featured significant improvements to the Atlas Reasoning Engine to deliver more predictable and grounded AI results. This momentum continued into March 2025 with Agentforce 2dx, which enabled unprecedented flexibility by allowing agents to be embedded directly into any workflow—supporting proactive, triggered, and cross-functional operations. Most recently, the June 2025 launch of Agentforce 3 focused on scale, delivering crucial enhancements in both interoperability and governance to prepare enterprises for widespread adoption.

These milestones have led to Agentforce 360, which transforms Salesforce beyond CRM — where agents don’t just serve customers, but also empower employees, streamline operations, and collaborate with other agents.

The Platform Behind the Shift

Agentforce 360 uniquely brings together the four ingredients of an Agentic Enterprise:

The new offerings centre around four core pillars, creating a unified ecosystem for enterprise AI. At the foundation is Agentforce 360 Platform, the bedrock for enterprise-grade AI agents, which now features a new conversational builder, hybrid reasoning for enhanced control and accuracy, and integrated voice capabilities. This platform is powered by Data 360, a trusted, unified data layer that gives every agent necessary context; innovations like Intelligent Context and Tableau Semantics enable companies to convert unstructured data and analytics into rich understanding for the AI. The agents then operate within the Customer 360 Apps, leveraging the business logic and institutional memory—capturing how the enterprise sells, serves, markets, and operates—to deeply understand every customer and process from the inside out. Finally, Slack serves as the conversational interface where humans and agents collaborate, connecting real-time knowledge, actions, and data seamlessly.

This uniquely integrated approach enables businesses to deploy agents that are grounded in governed, trusted data; work across teams and workflows; collaborate with humans and other agents directly in Slack; and leverage existing processes, business logic, and data infrastructure. And with its open ecosystem, partners extend Salesforce’s technology into every industry with tailored solutions and services.

Proven with Customers. Proven Inside Salesforce.

Agentforce 360 isn’t another AI pilot; it’s already reshaping work inside Salesforce and across industries. Internally, Salesforce uses Agentforce 360 to handle routine tasks across sales, IT, and support, elevating employees to focus on strategy, creativity, and customer relationships.

With 12,000 customers, Agentforce 360 has delivered transformative results:

Reddit deflected 46% of support cases and cut resolution times by 84%, reducing average response time from 8.9 minutes to 1.4 minutes. “This efficiency lets us provide on-demand help for complex tasks, boost advertiser satisfaction by 20%, and free up human reps from repetitive questions,” said John Thompson, VP of Sales Strategy and Operations.

Adecco handled 51% of candidate conversations outside of standard working hours with agents. “Agentforce lets us automate high-volume tasks, strategically freeing our recruiters’ time to focus on quality customer engagement,” said Pierre Matuchet, SVP IT & Digital Transformation.