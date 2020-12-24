It looks like billionaire lawyer and husband to actress Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, will be getting married to his seventh wife soon.

A Zambian businesswoman identified as Phyllis Thompson, posted an intimate picture of herself and Nwoko on her Facebook page.

While posting the pictures, Thompson stated that she will rather be in a polygamous marriage where she will know her position and also be loved, than be in a relationship with an undeserving person who has zero respect for her.

She further stated that she is too busy working, making money and being treated like a Queen and doesn’t need anything more in life.

Thompson wrote;

“I’d rather be in a polygamous r/ship marriage and know my position and be loved, respected and protected, than being in a relationship with one undeserving person who has zero respect for me and is connecting to every Wi-Fi spot then accusing me of infidelity.

“It’s less headache to not ask a man what he’s doing etc.

“I’m just too busy working, making money and being treated like a Queen I don’t need anything more in life.

“I mind my own business and wait till he’s in my custody that’s when a man is all yours when he’s in your hands.

“Other than that, stop adding wrinkles to your face; it’s not worth it.

“When you are busy doing the right things and progressing in life, you have no time for drama.”

Recall that the billionaire lawyer revealed in an interview with BBC Igbo, few weeks ago, that he is from a polygamous family and he wants more children.

He said, “So whether I marry another wife or not; she knows it can happen. I come from a very polygamous environment. I love children so I want more children. She knows this and my other wives know it so, we will see what happens in the future.”