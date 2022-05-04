Weeks after completing mansion, popular Nigerian Actress acquires two new cars

Few weeks after she completed her house, Nollywood Actress, Laide Bakare, has two SUVs.

The popular Nigerian actress announced this development in a series of posts on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

In the post, Bakare posed in front of the two luxury vehicles: A Toyota Highlander and a Lexus.

The movie star wrote: “There comes a time in every girl’s life when she decides to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and labor.

“Having saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles, it is save for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious success.

“Little by little, then here I am today; just few weeks after my new house opening.

“I give you all the praise, Ya Allah.

“Please note, this is not a show off, but to further encourage ladies out there that its achievable.

“You can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life

“Huge congratulations to me, Alhaja Shakirat Olaide Bakare.

“Everything is double double.

“I deliberately chose these two colors, to match my new house painting.”