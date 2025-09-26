Weekend Highlights: Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A

It is another blockbuster weekend across Europe, with the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A all serving up mouthwatering fixtures.

Premier League: United Look to Build, Arsenal Face Major Test

Manchester United visit Brentford on Saturday at 12:30pm, aiming for back-to-back wins after last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea. Brentford are winless in three and desperate to turn things around.

At 3pm, Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge. The Blues seek redemption after their loss to Manchester United, while Brighton arrive frustrated from a 2-2 draw with Tottenham. This game will air on SS Football (GOtv Ch. 61, DStv Ch. 205). At the same time, Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace, looking to extend their five-game winning streak. Tottenham round off Saturday at 8:00 pm against Wolves, who remain bottom without a point this season.

On Sunday, Newcastle face Arsenal at 4:30pm. Arsenal have only dropped points to City and Liverpool, while Newcastle have managed just one win so far. Earlier at 2:00 pm, Aston Villa meet Fulham still searching for their first victory.

The weekend closes Monday night with Everton hosting West Ham at 8pm. All Premier League matches will be broadcast live on SS Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

La Liga: Derby Drama and a Champion’s Test

Spain serves up its own firecracker on Saturday at 3:15pm with the Madrid Derby: Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid. Real are flying with six wins from six, but Atleti, fresh from a midweek 3-2 victory, will be desperate to derail their city rivals.

On Sunday at 5:30pm, Barcelona face Real Sociedad. Hansi Flick’s men need a win to keep pace with Madrid, but Sociedad’s narrow win over Mallorca last week means they will not roll over. All La Liga matches air live on SS La Liga (GOtv Ch. 66, DStv Ch. 204).

Serie A: Heavyweight Clashes in Italy

Italy also delivers high-stakes fixtures this weekend. On Saturday, Juventus host Atalanta at 5pm in a test of Juve’s strong start against one of Serie A’s most dangerous sides. Later at 7:45pm, Inter Milan travel to Cagliari as they try to build on their win over Sassuolo.

The standout game comes Sunday at 7:45 pm as AC Milan face Napoli. Napoli remain flawless this season, while Milan have bounced back from opening-day disappointment with three consecutive wins. Serie A action will be live on SS Africa 2 (GOtv Ch. 64, DStv Ch. 208)

