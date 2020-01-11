President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of good wishes to the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, who married off two sons on Saturday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Ribadu’s children, Mahmud and Abubakar Sadiq, married their beloved partners, Aminatu Ismaila and Fatima Jijiwa, at a very impressive ceremony.

In the message delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Buhari thanked the former EFCC chairman for inviting him to the wedding.

The president wished the new couples prosperity and excellent shared dreams. “As they move ahead in life, I wish them happiness and joy”.

Those that accompanied Abba Kyari to the event were the State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and a Personal Assistant of the presdient, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar and Chief Security Officer Idris Ahmed were also on the delegation.