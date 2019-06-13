The Czech Republic has assured the Nigerian Army of its readiness to continue to supply its weaponry need to combat terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

Ambassador of Czech Republic, Marek Skolil, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja, when he visited to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Skolil noted that there had been long and good relationship between the army of both countries and described Nigeria as a major partner of Czech.

He assured that apart from providing the equipment needs of the army on request, the country would also assist in the training of its personnel.

Recieving the guest, Buratai said that both countries had had good relationship since the 60’s, which had resulted in prompt supply of weapons needed by the Nigerian army, especially in recent time.

He solicited Czech’s assistance in the effort to set up a defence industry in Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that in recent time, Czech has been supplying some support equipment needed by the Nigerian army to prosecute the counter-terrorism operation in the North-East.

In a related development, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has requested for a joint security operation to combat armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

The governor made the request on Thursday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Oyetola said that he was worried by the spate of insecurity in the South-West, especially in Osun.

He said: “The army should come to our aid as security is very important.

“My state has always been peaceful and I want it to remain peaceful.”

He commended the army for constructing a bridge in Ede, to link the town with surrounding communities as well as steps being taken by the army to secure the nation.

According to the governor, the menace of Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East has been contained by the military.

Responding, the army chief noted that security challenges had impacted negatively on the country.

He said: “Your request for joint security operations is well understood. We are constitutionally empowered to support the police and other security agencies to ensure internal security.”

Buratai, however, pleaded with the political leadership that while the military and other security agencies were tackling the challenges, they should also play their part.

He said that the construction of bridge at Ede was part of army’s social corporate responsibility to the people as well as part of effort to win their minds in tackling the insecurity.