Weah raised the bar for Africa’s youths – John Shittu

As former football star, George Weah, edge towards what may later be a run off in the Liberian presidential election next month, Olatunji John Shittu, manager and confidant of Weah for over two decades, on Sunday posited that the leading candidate in the Liberian presidential election has raised the bar for African youths, especially sports stars, who need to do more for their societies and not turn their back because they have conquered poverty and found fame and fortune.

At the weekend, Weah had 39.2 per cent of votes cast and counting, while his closest rival and Vice President, Joseph Boakai has taken 29.6 per cent.

If no single candidate gains more than 50 per cent of the vote, a run-off will be scheduled in November between the top two contenders, according to Liberian law.

Shittu, who spoke from Liberia, said the driving force of Weah’s presidential ambition is the urge to serve.

He said: “He rose to the pinnacle of global football, winning the African, European and World footballer of the year award, the first and only African to achieve this feat. He is famous worldwide and wealthy but Weah believes he is still poor for as long as millions of Liberians and blacks are living in poverty.

“After his experience during his first attempt at the presidency, he could have walked away and joined the high flying elites of the world to enjoy his wealth but he judges that political power will enable him set up strong institutions and lay a foundation for a prosperous Liberia.”