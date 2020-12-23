The Federal Government has said it won’t give the Academic Staff Union of Universities the opportunity to go on strike again.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige, when he spoke on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday.

Ngige, who spoke hours after the ASUU leadership, led by Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, called off its nine months strike, said the Federal Government won’t give the lecturers a reason to declare any industrial dispute again.

He said: “We will not get to that (strike).

“We will not get there because we have so structured the agreement in such a way that it is a win-win situation for everybody.

“For example, the Revitalisation (Fund), we have given government up to 31st of January to pay that.

“We have also opened the window that by end of February, we will sit down and review the situation, eight weeks or nine weeks from now, so nobody will keep anybody in suspense.

“I will not give ASUU the opportunity to go on strike (again) because I have three biological children that suffered from this imbroglio that we found ourselves in.

“So, I am a committed parent, I am involved, even more than some ASUU members because some of them have their children in private schools.

“I will not give them the opportunity because I will make sure the government does its own bit.

“I have structured the agreement in such a way that it is doable.”