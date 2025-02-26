We won’t down tools to demand for N100b bridging claims – PETROAN

The Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria has promised that it would not down tools in its demand for an outstanding N100 billion bridging claims.

It said this following its face-off with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority over bridging claims.

Dr. Joseph Obele, the National Public Relations Officer of PETROAN, revealed this position after its emergency National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Obele said that PETROAN would dialogue with NMDPRA over the outstanding payments of the bridging claims rather than shutting down operations.

He said: “While acknowledging the frustration and concerns of members regarding the unpaid bridging claims totalling N100 billion, PETROAN firmly believes that a shutdown will have devastating consequences.

“These consequences include fuel scarcity, economic disruption and hardship for the Nigerian people.”

Obele said that PETROAN reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue rather than industrial action.

“The association urges all parties to engage in constructive engagement and good faith negotiations to resolve the issue,” he said.

Also Read:

According to him, a lot will be achieved through dialogue, especially when parties identify mutually beneficial solutions, build trust, and strengthen relationships.

He said: “A lot will also be achieved if we avoid costly and damaging shutdowns and ensure the continued stability and growth of the downstream petroleum sector.

“PETROAN also commends President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to reform the petroleum sector, promoting transparency, accountability and economic growth.

“The association encourages all stakeholders to support and encourage these reforms, rather than sabotaging them.”

Obele urged the authorities responsible for the prompt payment of outstanding bridging claims to do so.

He said that this would help to alleviate the financial burden on members and ensure the continued smooth operation of the downstream petroleum sector.

He commended the National President, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, for promoting the stability and growth of the downstream petroleum sector through dialogue, cooperation, and innovative solutions.

Post Views: 7